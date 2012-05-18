Plenty of interconference intrigue ahead

One of those other sports starts interleague play this weekend. That got us thinking, naturally, about the football season. (Which can't get here fast enough).
Without further adieu, here are the non-conference matchups we are most looking forward to in 2012.
A nice early season test of top-notch defenses. Our predicted outcome: A quarterback controversy for the team that loses.
Oh, how we love to watch well-executed offense. The most precise passing game against the best running attack. Expect plenty of points.
I'm contractually obligated to include a Thursday Night Football game on the list. Plus, these Bengals are here to stay.
The league's old renegade team against the new one.
The two most inventive coaches in the league went about winning in drastically different ways last season. This should be a fascinating game if you love Xs and Os
It's hard to imagine this Week 16 game not playing a huge factor in the playoff race. It's also hard to imagine the game being worse than the Ravens-GiantsSuper Bowl.
The battle of Pennsylvania is great for its contrasts. Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid. Mike Vick and Ben Roethlisberger. There are great edge pass rushers on both teams, but in different systems. We guarantee overreaction from the city that loses.
Yep, we're suckers for those 1970s NFL Films clips. Plus, Tony Romo could be running out of time to get the Cowboys into the playoffs by Week 15. We'd expect big changes in Dallas in 2013 if that doesn't happen.