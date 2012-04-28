'PlayerRater' tweets his takes on 'The Top 100'

Basically, what we have here is an anonymous current NFL player who's chiming in on the countdown, and he has agreed to do this for NFL Network. I swear I don't know who he is, but if he's trustworthy, then here's what we know about his identity: He's a former first-round draft pick. He's on an NFC South team. He plays defense. He has never faced Willis McGahee, but he has faced Marshawn Lynch.