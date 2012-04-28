'PlayerRater' tweets his takes on 'The Top 100'

As my esteemed colleague, Gregg Rosenthal, pointed out, there will be plenty of ridiculousness to "The Top 100: Players of 2012." But perhaps the craziest part of this year's countdown has nothing to do with the show itself.
Basically, what we have here is an anonymous current NFL player who's chiming in on the countdown, and he has agreed to do this for NFL Network. I swear I don't know who he is, but if he's trustworthy, then here's what we know about his identity: He's a former first-round draft pick. He's on an NFC South team. He plays defense. He has never faced Willis McGahee, but he has faced Marshawn Lynch.
Think you know who the mystery man is? Take a stab in the comments section -- but not before checking out his one-liners about players Nos. 100 to 91: