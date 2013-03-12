Plaxico Burress will return to Pittsburgh Steelers

After a radio tour in which he seemingly expressed his desire to play for every receiver-needy team in the NFL, Plaxico Burress finally landed back in Pittsburgh in late November of last season.
He won't have to wait that long this year. A source told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday that the Steelerswill re-sign Burress to a one-year contract. According to Jason La Canfora of CBSSports.com, it's for the veteran minimum salary.
In other words, Burress will not be guaranteed a roster spot after catching three passes for 42 yards in four games late last season.
Going on age 36, Burress can fill a niche role as a possession receiver and red-zone jump-ball artist, but his ability to separate from defensive backs vanished during his 18-month prison sentence on weapons charges. It would be a mild surprise if he enters the season on the Steelers' 53-man roster.