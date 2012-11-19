Plaxico Burress to meet with Pittsburgh Steelers

Facing a depth issue at wide receiver, the Pittsburgh Steelers have extended an invite to a familiar face from their past.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Monday, via a source who has spoken with Plaxico Burress, that he will visit the Steelers for a physical and workout.
Burress hasn't been able to catch on with another team after spending last season with the New York Jets. A first-round draft pick by the Steelers in 2000, Burress spent nearly two years in prison on a gun charge before his release in June 2011.
The Steelers could use another body at wide receiver. Antonio Brown missed Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens with an ankle injury, and Jerricho Cotchery was banged up on a hard hit from Bernard Pollard late in the fourth quarter.
Burress, 35, remained a capable red-zone target with the Jets, but it was clear he'd lost considerable speed from his heyday with the Steelers and New York Giants. He previously expressed befuddlement over his inability to sign with an NFL team this season.
He'll have his chance this week.