Plaxico Burress to have red-zone package on Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) is expected to miss another game or two, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Jerricho Cotchery has broken ribs.
That means the Steelers' latest pickup at wide receiver, Plaxico Burress, is going to get snaps Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Look for him when the Steelers get close to the red zone.
Burress, who will wear No. 80, told Ross Tucker on SiriusXM Radio on Wednesday that the Steelers have designed a red-zone package for him. With Charlie Batch starting at quarterback against the Browns and Burress at wide receiver, it's going to feel a lot like the 2004 Steelers.
Isaac Redman is banged up in the backfield, and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says he's not sure who will start between Jonathan Dwyer and Rashard Mendenhall.