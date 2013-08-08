Plaxico Burress tears rotator cuff in Steelers' practice

NFL.com's Albert Breer reported the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver suffered a torn rotator cuff in practice Thursday, according to a source close to the player. It's likely a season-ending injury. Burress will have surgery Monday, the team announced Friday.
Burress reportedly was injured while attempting to make a catch over defensive backs Da'Mon Cromartie-Smith and Ryan Steed. Burress came down awkwardly on his shoulder, according to NFL.com's Aditi Kinkhabwala.
Burress walked off the field, then was carted to the locker room. Burress later was seen with his right arm in a sling.
Burress had been in the mix to be the Steelers' fourth or fifth receiver. He never was the same player after he spent close to two years in prison on a weapons conviction, but he remained a capable red-zone threat.
Burress turns 36 next week, so it's hard to imagine another NFL comeback is in the cards. You can describe Burress' career in good ways and bad, but it definitely was memorable.