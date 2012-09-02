Plaxico Burress still believes a team will sign him

"I'm a human being and have been through worse," Burress told the New York Daily News on Saturday. "I've been in darker places. I'm alive, I'm home here with my family. If I don't play football again, I have a nice shiny piece of hardware to show for it. If it is over, football has been wonderful to me. If I don't play anymore, it won't be because I can't play anymore or can't get open."