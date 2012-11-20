Plaxico Burress signs contract with Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL.com's Aditi Kinkhabwala and Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday the veteran wide receiver has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team later confirmed the news.
As we reported Monday, Burress traveled to Pittsburgh this week to meet and work out with the Steelers, who have depth issues at wide receiver following injuries to Antonio Brown (ankle) and Jerricho Cotchery (ribs).
Burress has been out of football this season after spending 2011 with the New York Jets. A first-round draft pick by the Steelers in 2000, Burress spent nearly two years in prison on a gun charge before his release in June 2011.
While he showed last season he wasn't the same player as during his heyday with the Steelers and New York Giants, Burress remains a capable red-zone threat. The Jets used Burress near the end zone plenty last season, and he answered with eight touchdowns. The Steelers are hoping for similar production down the stretch in 2012.