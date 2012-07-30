Plaxico Burress remains unsigned after stint with Jets

Judging by the absence of any interest from the league's 32 teams, that appears to be the case. This confuses Burress, who assumed he'd have a home by now.
"No doubt about it," Burress told ESPN's Adam Schefter (via ProFootballTalk.com). "With some of the things I was able to do after being away for two years, I pretty much thought it spoke for itself. But I guess obviously not."
Burress proved himself to be a capable red zone target in his one season with the New York Jets (eight touchdown catches), but he lacked the speed or quickness to gain separation from the average NFL cornerback. The soon-to-be 35-year-old Burress also continues to have the stigma of a locker room detriment, going back before he spent nearly two years in prison after shooting himself in the leg at a nightclub.
"For anybody to say I was a problem in the locker room or anything like that is totally a lie," Burress said. "All I did was come out, was a great teammate, tried to play the best football that I could play."
Injuries in training camp could provide Burress an opportunity, but for now he finds himself in the same unemployed club that house other veteran wide receivers such as Terrell Owens, Braylon Edwards and Roy Williams. Given the choice, NFL teams opt for youth, preferably without baggage.