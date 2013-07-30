Plaxico Burress: Pittsburgh Steelers to run more in '13

"I mean, this is Pittsburgh," wide receiver Plaxico Burress told USA Today on Monday. "We're going to run the football, that's what our offense is going to be about. We're going to have to run the football. The Steelers and running the ball go hand-in-hand, like a ball and chain. Receivers are committed to helping run the ball, blocking downfield, not just catching the ball and worrying about scoring touchdowns.