Plaxico Burress impresses Pittsburgh Steelers

Quarterback Charlie Batch told NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala that Burress has looked sharp in practice since signing with the team Tuesday. The 35-year-old pass-catcher was described by teammates as rust-free and ready to play.
Plaxico has also taken on a leadership role. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said Burress was vocal during film study, pointing out weaknesses in the secondary of the Cleveland Browns, who the Steelers face Sunday.
Wideout Mike Wallace confirmed to Kinkhabwala the team has written Burress into the game plan as a red-zone target after he pulled in eight touchdowns with the New York Jets a season ago. Burress hasn't played since then and he hasn't been in Black and Gold since 2004.
Batch downplayed the challenge of communicating a new playbook to Burress and told Kinkhabwala that a veteran like Plaxico is familiar with any route the Steelers might throw his way. They plan to do just that on Sunday.
Jeremiah: Top matchups in Week 12
Can the Packers protect Aaron Rodgers from the Giants' D-line? Daniel Jeremiah scouts five key battles on Sunday. **More ...**
Burress, of course, will wear his old No. 80, and he told Kinkhabwala that was partly motivated as a nod to long-time Steelers fans, so they "wouldn't have to go out and buy a new jersey."
He's also saving his family some money. "Go through the closet," Burress told them this week. "Knock some of the dust off and let's go back to work."