Plaxico Burress could help Dallas Cowboys in red zone

In his first season back in the NFL, Burress had 45 receptions for 612 yards and eight touchdowns for the New York Jets. Going beyond the back of the bubble-gum card stats, Football Outsiders' advanced metrics had Burress ranked 56th in DYAR (the value of the performance on plays where the receiver caught the ball, compared to replacement level, adjusted for situation and opponent and then translated into yardage) and 58th in DVOA (a player's value, per play, over an average receiver in the same game situations) to go along with a very poor 47 percent catch rate.