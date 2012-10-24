Pittsburgh Steelers to unveil throwback uniforms

The Pittsburgh Steelers will break out their new old threads Sunday when the Washington Redskins come to town.
Marking their 80th season in 2012, the Steelers are choosing to revisit an ensemble last worn in 1934 by a team that went 2-10 (and looked the part).
ESPN's Uni Watch points out this isn't Pittsburgh's first dip back into the 1930s. The Steelers in 1994 donned a "gold uniform with pronounced black vertical stripes and the crest of the city's coat of arms on the front" to celebrate the NFL's 75th anniversary.
"We wanted to use a jersey that we wore early in our history as we celebrate our 80th season," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in April, when the unis were unveiled. "We have never used those jerseys since the 1934 season, and I think our fans will be excited to see our players wear them in action this year."
Judge for yourself. Running back Isaac Redman was a model of contentment showing off the duds at Heinz Field this spring, but linebacker James Harrison was less charitable. "It's 2012 now though, so send them back!!!" he tweeted.
Now, now, James. Be a good soldier and wear your bumblebee costume for all to see.