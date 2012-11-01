Pittsburgh Steelers to make day trip to play Giants

The Pittsburgh Steelers will make a day trip to New Jersey on Sunday due to the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy, Steelers Digest reported. The New York Giants play host to the Steelers at 4:25 p.m. ET.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ed Bouchette tweeted the Steelers weren't able to find a hotel in New York. They had been scheduled to stay at the Westin in Jersey City, but the hotel has no power. The team will fly in Sunday morning and return after the game.
That doesn't exactly help the Steelers, who will be thrown out of schedule against the defending champs. And NFL coaches are creatures of habit. Mike Tomlin and the staff will have to plan for the adjustments. It also doesn't help being stuffed into a plane just hours before an NFL game.
UPDATE: A league spokesman confirmed to NFL Network and NFL.com that the Steelers received an exemption to travel on the day of the game.