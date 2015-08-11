Pittsburgh Steelers sign Garrett Hartley

The Steelers have replaced injured kicker Shaun Suisham with a player with plenty of experience in big moments.
The team announced Tuesday that former Saints kicker Garrett Hartley has agreed to terms with the Steelers. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported it's a one-year deal.
Hartley kicked three clutch field goals in the Super Bowl five years ago, and is a perfect 8-for-8 in postseason games. Suisham will miss the season with a torn ACL.
Hartley has hit on 81.7 percent of his kicks as a pro, so it was only a matter of time before he got another chance. After spending most of his career in a dome, he'll kick in one of the toughest environments in the league in Pittsburgh.
