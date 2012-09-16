Pittsburgh Steelers send message in win over N.Y. Jets

And if the Steelers are getting the job done on defense, count on Ben Roethlisberger to handle the rest. Roethlisberger always has been underrated, perhaps because what makes him so good isn't exactly pretty. The Jets dialed up the blitzes with Revis sidelined, but Roethlisberger (24-of-31 passing for 275 yards and two TDs) handled it all with scruffy grace.