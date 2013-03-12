Pittsburgh Steelers extend tendered offers to four free agents

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have tendered offers to four restricted free agents, including running backs Jonathan Dwyer and Isaac Redman.
The Steelers also made qualifying offers to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and nose tackle Steve McLendon. The offers give the Steelers the right to match any offer sheet the players may receive from other teams during free agency.
All four are expected to remain in Pittsburgh. Dwyer and Redman will likely battle for the starting running back spot next season. Veteran running back Rashard Mendenhall, a free agent, will almost certainly not return to the Steelers.
Dwyer and Redman combined for 1,033 yards rushing and four touchdowns in 2012 but struggled staying healthy.
