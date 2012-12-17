Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals jostling for playoff bid



Jason Smith NFL.com

Bengals? Steelers? Neither will make the postseason

I think there's going to be two odd teams out in the AFC North. All the teams in that division are flawed and in varying states of disarray, but the Baltimore Ravens are closest to the goal of winning it, so I'll default to them as AFC North champ. But here's the rub: If the New York Jets win out against three opponents who are currently mailing in their respective seasons, they'll finish at 9-7. The Steelers and Bengals, meanwhile, play each other next week, and someone must lose. As long as the winner of that game loses in Week 17, New York sneaks in. And that's what will happen.*

I'm down on Pittsburgh, because this is not a good Steelers team. It is extremely flawed and still lacks an offensive identity. Ben Roethlisberger is now questioning the play-calling. Even though the game against the Bengals is in Pittsburgh, Cincinnati has been playing terrific football -- especially defensively -- over the past month. I see that continuing this Sunday.

So it will come down to the Bengals or the Jets for that final spot in Week 17, and the Ravens will beat Cincinnati.