Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals jostling for playoff bid

Published: Dec 17, 2012 at 07:46 AM
roethlisberger-dalton-121217-ts.jpg

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the AFC North is still up for grabs between the Baltimore Ravens (9-5), Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) and Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7). The second-place team could have a cushioned landing in the form of the final AFC wild-card slot (though the New York Jets might have something to say about that). So, which AFC North team will be out of the mix come January?

  • Gregg Rosenthal NFL.com

  • Dalton, Bengals can't be trusted down the stretch

The Baltimore Ravens will back into the division championship, just like they have backed into the playoffs. I don't trust any of these teams to win in January, but I still trust the Cincinnati Bengals least of all.

Cincinnati has yet to prove it can beat Baltimore or the Pittsburgh Steelers in a big spot. Andy Dalton has played a lot worse for the Bengals this season than his numbers indicate, often missing open throws and making poor decisions. The Ravens and Steelers both have problems, but I expect both teams to take care of the Bengals over the next two weeks. That would leave Baltimore as the AFC North champ, the Steelers as one of the wild-card teams, and the Bengals feeling like Charlie Brown when Lucy pulls away his football.

  • Charley Casserly NFL.com

  • Bengals bound to miss playoffs

I believe it will be the Cincinnati Bengals. Their defense is good enough, but Andy Dalton is too inconsistent as a quarterback when it comes to throwing his deep balls with accuracy.

Despite their loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Pittsburgh Steelers showed more life, especially on offense, than they did in Week 14 against the San Diego Chargers. Ben Roethlisberger played much better. That's the difference between the Steelers and Bengals -- the quarterback position.

  • Jason Smith NFL.com

  • Bengals? Steelers? Neither will make the postseason

I think there's going to be two odd teams out in the AFC North. All the teams in that division are flawed and in varying states of disarray, but the Baltimore Ravens are closest to the goal of winning it, so I'll default to them as AFC North champ. But here's the rub: If the New York Jets win out against three opponents who are currently mailing in their respective seasons, they'll finish at 9-7. The Steelers and Bengals, meanwhile, play each other next week, and someone must lose. As long as the winner of that game loses in Week 17, New York sneaks in. And that's what will happen.*

I'm down on Pittsburgh, because this is not a good Steelers team. It is extremely flawed and still lacks an offensive identity. Ben Roethlisberger is now questioning the play-calling. Even though the game against the Bengals is in Pittsburgh, Cincinnati has been playing terrific football -- especially defensively -- over the past month. I see that continuing this Sunday.

So it will come down to the Bengals or the Jets for that final spot in Week 17, and the Ravens will beat Cincinnati.

*Though I'm picking the Jets, I'd like to leave open the possibility that all of this happens and the Jets somehow lose to the Buffalo Bills in Week 17, because, well, I've seen too many Jets games in my lifetime to discount that scenario.

  • Adam Rank NFL.com

  • Roethlisberger, Steelers find a way to win when it matters

It seems like every time we're ready to bury the Pittsburgh Steelers (and trust me, you're tempted, after consecutive losses to the San Diego Chargers and Dallas Cowboys), they always seem to find a way to win when it really matters.

As an example, I present to you Charlie Batch beating the Baltimore Ravens a few weeks back.

The Steelers will handle their business against the Cincinnati Bengals in Heinz Field this week, and then take care of the Cleveland Browns the following week. And the biggest reason to think so is the quarterback. Sure, Ben Roethlisberger threw a decisive interception against the Cowboys, but when it comes to must-win games, he rises to the challenge.

Red Dalton has struggled in recent weeks, with five total touchdowns and five turnovers in his past three games. Teams have put pressure on Dalton, and he's made some mistakes. The Bengals were able to get away with a flat second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles last week, but that kind of play will catch up to them against the Steelers on Sunday.

  • Dave Dameshek NFL.com

  • Bengals will fall short this season ... but take the division in 2013

The Baltimore Ravens are a mess. As I've been saying for weeks now, they won't win another game in 2012. Whether their next win comes in January or September 2013 has yet to be determined. On the bright side, if it weren't for a bad call on fourth-and-29 against the San Diego Chargers, or Jacoby Jones' punt return versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, or a very questionable field goal over the upright against the New England Patriots, they'd be in third place right now. As it is, they're going to the postseason.

The path is now clear for the Cincinnati Bengals: If they can win their last two, they can win the AFC North. They ought to be able to beat the imploding Ravens (who will have lost four straight by the time they arrive in Cincinnati), but it says here they'll lose a ragged game on Sunday at Heinz Field. Yes, the Bengals are a better team than the Steelers, but in a must-win situation, I'll take Roethlisberger over Dalton ... at least at this point in their respective careers. Sorry, Bengals; you're out. Chin up, though. You're a lock to win the division next year.

As for the Jets? They'll do something Jetsy in the next couple of weeks. No playoffs for them.

NFL Draft Journey

matt-barkley-130326-il.jpg

Follow four top NFL prospects as they prepare for the 2013 NFL Draft in New York City on April 25-27. More...

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Many NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory, but there are 12 franchises that have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title his season? Let's debate!
news

2021 NFL season: Which offseason trade will be most impactful?

How much will Julio Jones elevate the Titans' offense? Can Matthew Stafford make the Rams a contender once again? Our analysts offer their predictions on the offseason trade that will be most impactful in 2021.
news

2021 NFL season: Which non-QB rookie will have the biggest impact?

Will former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase create more magic together in 2021 now that they've been reunited on the Bengals? NFL analysts weigh in on which non-QB rookie will make the biggest impact in the upcoming season.
news

2021 NFL season: Which head coach has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl?

Nine current NFL head coaches have won a Super Bowl, leaving 23 others still searching for the elusive Lombardi Trophy. Who has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl in the upcoming season? Let's debate!
news

Which QB drafted No. 1 overall will win most games in 2021 NFL season?

There are eight potential NFL starting quarterbacks who entered the league as a No. 1 overall draft pick. Which player will win the most games in 2021? Let's debate!
news

2021 NFL season: Which QB matchup are you most anticipating?

Tom Brady versus Cam Newton is one of the most compelling QB matchups we'll see during the 2021 NFL season, but it's not the only enticing one. Which QB clashes are our analysts most anticipating this year? Four different battles receive at least one vote.
news

Which game should kick off the 2021 NFL season? Bucs-Cowboys among top choices

With the NFL schedule release just one week away, NFL.com's player analysts debate which matchup is their top choice for the NFL's Kickoff Game.
news

Is former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman a Hall of Famer?

Announcing his retirement Monday, Julian Edelman helped the New England Patriots win three Super Bowls and was one of the best postseason wideouts in NFL history. But does he belong in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
news

Which offseason NFL quarterback move will provide the most bang for the buck?

Looking at the trades, re-signings and free-agent acquisitions made this offseason, which quarterback move will provide the most bang for the buck? Our NFL analysts debate!
news

2021 NFL free agency: Which team needs to be most active this offseason? 

Which NFL teams need to be most active in free agency? Joe Thomas says Chris Ballard and the Colts must be the most aggressive this offseason, but one former NFL general manager disagrees. Check out the rest of the answers from our NFL Media analysts.
news

Deshaun Watson's best landing spot in a trade? Jets, 49ers, Panthers among enticing options

Texans QB Deshaun Watson has requested a trade. What's the best possible landing spot for a 25-year-old superstar at the game's most important position? And what kind of compensation would Houston require in a hypothetical deal? Let's debate!
news

Should Eagles start Hurts or Wentz at QB for rest of 2020 NFL season?

Is Jalen Hurts the right choice to lead the Eagles at quarterback after Carson Wentz's difficulties this season? Let's debate!
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW