Pigeon invades Kansas City Chiefs-Oakland Raiders tilt

Sunday's low-stakes affair between the Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs floated past almost unseen by this world.
Too bad, because it offered one of the more remarkable highlights of the week.
Not from any of the players, of course, but from a stubborn pigeon that refused to flee the field.
Watch above. The bird -- completely unaffected by a looming Chiefs defense -- pecks away at the silver-and-black-painted grass inside O.Co Coliseum.
As the Raiders' offensive line takes its stance against the Chiefs, our winged friend cannot be bothered. He must forage for morsels.
His poise is impressive. Watch as Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski connects on a long field goal. The crowd roars and players march off the field, but our pigeon remains entrenched.
Ultimately two Raiders groundskeepers are dispatched to shoo the bird away. He won't budge, pushing the handlers to tote the beast away in a bucket as boos pour down. An ugly moment for humanity.