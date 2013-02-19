Pierre Garcon will reportedly avoid offseason surgery

Washington Redskins receiver Pierre Garcon was said to be leaning toward rest over surgery after playing the entire 2012 season with torn ligaments in his foot.
The Washington Examiner now confirms Garcon's foot will not require offseason surgery, barring a setback. The injury to Garcon's second toe is healing adequately enough that doctors believe more rest is the best course of action.
Robert Griffin III's No. 1 receiver is expected to be back to "100 percent" by the beginning of the 2013 season.
The Redskins were a different offense with Garcon on the field. As the only legitimate playmaker among the pass-catchers, Garcon piled up 40 receptions, 530 yards, and three touchdowns while playing through pain during the 7-2 stretch to close out the season. No other receiver surpassed 80 yards in a game.
With RG3 coming back from a destructive injury of his own, the onus will be on Garcon and the other receivers to carry more weight in an offense that will rely less on the pistol attack.