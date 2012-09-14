Pierre Garcon to be game-time call for Washington Redskins

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins receiver Pierre Garcon remains hobbled with a sore right foot and will be a game-time decision Sunday against the St. Louis Rams.
Bucky Brooks explains exactly how the Redskins' offensive schemes take advantage of Robert Griffin III's unique skills. **More ...**
Garcon was limited in practice again Friday and is listed as questionable. He was hurt in last week's win over the New Orleans Saints, when he also had an 88-yard reception for Robert Griffin III's first career touchdown pass.
Coach Mike Shanahan said if Garcon "can go live with the pain, and he feels like he can go full speed, then you let him go."
Shanahan said former Redskins tight end Chris Cooley met with general manager Bruce Allen on Thursday, but nothing is imminent because Cooley is still looking for a job somewhere as a starter.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press