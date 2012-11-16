Pierre Garcon striving to play for Washington Redskins

Washington Redskins fans have been waiting (pardon the expression) on wide receiver Pierre Garcon to live up to his big offseason contract.
Garcon is one step closer to returning from a plantar plate tear in his right foot: He returned to practice this week after missing the last four games, although he remains limited, according to the Washington Post.
Coach Mike Shanahan left the door open that Garcon could play on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Redskins haven't had a 100-yard receiver since Garcon's four-catch, 109-yard performance in Week 1 -- including an 88-yard touchdown scamper that became Robert Griffin III's first TD pass.
RG3 spreads the ball around with veteran-like poise, but missing a player with Garcon's speed and ability to stretch a short pass into a long gain has begun to hamper an offense that has struggled the past two weeks. Drops have also plagued Redskins receivers this season.
Garcon has avoided season-ending surgery up to this point, hoping he could get a chance to play through the pain and earn some of that five-year $42.5 million contract he signed in the offseason.
The fifth-year pro has said the right things during his rehab and is trying to get back on the field. However, the Post talked with foot and ankle surgeon Phillip K. Kwong, who wasn't privy to Garcon's injury but spoke in general terms about the difficulty Garcon faces as he tries to make it back on the field.
"It's more of a sore, nagging injury," Kwong said. "It doesn't allow you to push off and do what you need to do as far as propulsion and stopping ability."