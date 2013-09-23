Pierre Garcon: RGIII's a lot different, 'not fully healthy'

Robert Griffin III appeared to make strides Sunday in his third start since his return from ACL surgery, even though the Redskins lost. But wide receiver Pierre Garcon believes RGIII still has a long way to go.
"He's not fully healthy, obviously," Garcon said Monday, via The Washington Post. "He's running a little bit more. But last year's RGIII was a lot different from this year's RG because of his knee. It's not surprising."
Griffin showed some burst on a 21-yard scamper (though he fumbled at the end of the play). And the storyline surrounding the game would be a lot different if wide receiver Aldrick Robinson caught a beautiful throw on a would-be 57-yard touchdown from Griffin.
Griffin is not the same guy he was one year ago, but the change in the Redskins' defense is more dramatic. No team in NFL history has given up more total yards than the Redskins have in the first three weeks. The Redskins continue to play from behind, which has forced Griffin to throw the ball 139 times in three games.
The Redskins have all sorts of issues, but the conversation in Washington about Griffin won't change until they start winning.
"We've been talking about it the whole offseason," Garcon said. "It's the same question every day on Monday. We can find something else to talk about."