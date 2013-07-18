Pierre Garcon reportedly cleared for Redskins camp

The Washington Redskins sported a 9-1 record with wide receiver Pierre Garcon in the lineup last season. The coaching staff will be happy to know that he reportedly has been cleared for full participation in training-camp practices following offseason shoulder surgery.
Garcon received a clean bill of health in a checkup with Dr. James Andrews this week, The Washington Post reported Thursday. Garcon is planning to wear special shoes this season to help with a torn foot ligament, another issue that hampered him throughout the 2012 season.
Although Garcon sat out offseason practices, he worked on his timing with Robert Griffin III by catching passes off to the side.
"Pierre is going to be that guy for me, so I've got to make sure me and him are on the same page," Griffin said at the time. "He's a big-play receiver and he can do a lot of great things."
As a rare wide receiver capable of consistently stretching defenses, beating double teams and making plays after the catch, Garcon joins Griffin as the biggest difference-makers on the Redskins' offense. Projecting Garcon's 2012 production over 16 games produces a stat line of 85 receptions, 1,335 yards and nine touchdowns.