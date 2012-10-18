Pierre Garcon likely won't play Sunday for Washington Redskins

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins coach Mike Shanahan said injured receiver Pierre Garcon is a "long shot" to play Sunday against the New York Giants.
Garcon missed practice a second day in a row Thursday, receiving treatment for the painful swelling on the bottom of a right toe that has kept him out of three of Washington's past five games. He'll skip practice Friday, too.
Shanahan said Garcon has received injections in an effort to help the toe.
Garcon probably won't play against the Giants, but Shanahan said: "I'm not going to declare him out, because you never know for sure."
Garcon has just eight catches for 153 yards this season. He signed a five-year, $42.5 million contract as a free agent this offseason.
