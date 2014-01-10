Pierre Garcon: Jay Gruden will help Redskins' offense

Silver: A tale of two quarterbacks
Michael Silver says Jay
Gruden's move from Cincy to Washington D.C. greatly impacts Robert Griffin III and Andy Dalton. READ
Wide receiver Pierre Garcon, visiting NFL Network's "NFL AM" on Friday, pointed to one area specifically where the Redskins struggled under Mike Shanahan.
"We didn't score points in the red zone and finish drives," Garcon said. "Third down and red zone was the number one thing that we didn't do well on."
The Redskins' best receiver said they often used clips from the Cincinnati Bengals last season, and tried to take some of their plays.
Garcon now looks forward to having Gruden in the flesh to help improve their red zone offense.
"They did well in Cincinnati with their red zone offense," Garcon said. "I think he can definitely bring in some new wrinkles ... red zone is about getting the inch of separation to score a touchdown, so he can definitely come in and shake things up with that. I am looking forward to that."