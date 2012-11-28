Pierre Garcon: I'll play through Redskins' season

"If I'd have gave up, that would hurt a lot more than the pain that I'm feeling right now. These guys are my friends and we're all depending on each other. We need everybody in here to be Super Bowl champs, to make it to the playoffs and stuff like that. I enjoy fighting for everything that I get. It makes me appreciate it a little bit more. I can look back and say I gave it my all and I have nothing to hang my head about."