Pierre Garcon: I'll play through Redskins' season

Washington Redskins fans were thrilled to see Pierre Garcon make it through last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Not only was he healthy, but he was productive.
Garcon caught five balls for 93 yards in his second game back from a toe ligament injury that has lingered all season. He missed four consecutive games before returning in Week 11, but had just three receptions for five yards. Garcon swore he wouldn't just be a decoy, and he wasn't.
"I think I'm going to make it through the whole season," Garcon told The Washington Post. "Hopefully nothing crazy happens. But I've been dealing with the pain for so long now, it's only getting numb to it or getting used to it. It's slowly going away. The surgery is not something I want to do.
"But if a few doctors say I need it, then I'll probably do it. But if I don't need it, I'm not getting it."
Garcon admitted he feels pain in the foot every day, but maintained he doesn't want to hang it up.
"Some days are better than others," Garcon said. "Some days I do a lot more activity than others. But it is getting better.
"If I'd have gave up, that would hurt a lot more than the pain that I'm feeling right now. These guys are my friends and we're all depending on each other. We need everybody in here to be Super Bowl champs, to make it to the playoffs and stuff like that. I enjoy fighting for everything that I get. It makes me appreciate it a little bit more. I can look back and say I gave it my all and I have nothing to hang my head about."