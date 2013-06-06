Pierre Garcon: I have 'special shoes' to help with rehab

Washington Redskins wide receiver Pierre Garcon reiterated Thursday morning on "NFL AM" that if it was football season, he'd be out there.
"If there was a game tomorrow, I would be able to play," Garcon said about his recovery from shoulder surgery. "We are just taking precautions to make sure it heals properly."
When broached with the amorphous "ahead-of-schedule" question regarding his recovery, the wideout credited a non-Redskins source with his progress.
"I don't know the schedule," he said. "I had the surgery a long time ago, but I've been working on it every day ... my mom's been taking care of me."
As for the torn ligament in his right foot that plagued him most of the 2012 NFL season, Garcon said it's improving. He also said he's going to get some help from his apparel company.
"It's coming along, I'm getting special shoes made by Russell (Athletic), so they're helping me out with that," Garcon said. "And (I) continue to go along with the process of rehabbing, but it's an everyday ongoing process. I have to learn a lot about my foot and how I run and things like that with all these injuries, but it's getting better."
No word on what type of special shoe Russell is planning on unleashing to keep Garcon on the field this season.