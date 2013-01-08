Pierre Garcon hopes to avoid offseason surgery on toe

Washington Redskins wide receiver Pierre Garcon worked his way through a painful toe injury this season. Garcon acknowledged he still has pain in the toe, but he'd like to avoid surgery.
"That's the last thing," Garcon said, via The Washington Post. "Hopefully surgery is not an option, but if I get enough doctors to say I need surgery, then surgery it is. But, if I can limp around for seven more years, I'll probably limp around for seven more years and be all right."
Garcon originally hurt the toe during an 88-yard touchdown reception in the season opener. He missed six of the next eight games as speculation grew he would land on injured reserve because of the injury. He eventually returned, collecting 36 catches for 480 yards and three touchdowns during the final seven games of the regular season.
It's not a coincidence the Redskins' seven-game winning streak during that stretch coincided with Garcon's return. The receiver developed an instant rapport with rookie quarterback Robert Griffin III. The Redskins can only hope both players are completely healthy when a new season begins.