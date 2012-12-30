Picking winners for Week 17's games

Just like that, it's Week 17. For fans of 20 teams, Sunday means facing the long, cold, grueling winter wilderness with hopes that maybe, just maybe, their favorite team will score big in the upcoming 2013 NFL Draft and next season will provide more promise.
For 12 other teams, the thrill of the playoffs awaits. Much has yet to be decided in Week 17 as to how that playoff field takes shape. But based on the predictions of the experts below, these will be the participants in the postseason tournament:
AFC
- Houston Texans (13-3)
- Denver Broncos (13-3)
- New England Patriots (12-4)
- Baltimore Ravens (10-6)
- Indianapolis Colts (10-6)
- Cincinnati Bengals (10-6)
NFC
- Atlanta Falcons (14-2)
- Green Bay Packers (12-4)
- San Francisco 49ers (11-4-1)
- Dallas Cowboys (9-7)
- Seattle Seahawks (11-5)
- Chicago Bears (10-6)
Fist pumps and high fives to Marc "the Sizzler" Sessler for his glorious season of predicting the winners of pro football games.
-- Jim "Rhino" Reineking