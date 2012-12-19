Picking winners for Week 16's games

The last time I introduced our picks for the week, I stuck a fork in Dan Hanzus and Jim "Rhino" Reineking's chances of winning our season-long picks competition. They haven't made me regret the decision.
Heading into Week 16, I'm self-applying the fork. Only Mark Sanchez had a more embarrassing week than me. At least I'm still leading our hero picks category.
I'm also sticking a fork in Kareem's chances. He's down five with two weeks left. The man has never met a favorite he couldn't pick. Like Christian Ponder and the Minnesota Vikings, Kareem is not built to play from behind.
Congrats to Marc Sessler for his excellent season. The playoffs await:
