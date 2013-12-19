Around the League

Picking winners for Week 16 NFL games

Each week, the Around The League writer with the worst record in picks has to write our introduction. This week, that man is Marc Sessler.

Here I am again, writing the intro.

Why?

Because forest animals are picking games better than I am.

Toddlers, factory men and the housewives of Hackensack know who will win on Sundays -- I, apparently, do not.

Now to this week's picks:

DOLPHINS AT BILLS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

Team ATL probably is aware that Bills QB Thad Lewis -- who will start Sunday -- beat the Dolphins in Week 7.

SAINTS AT PANTHERS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

   Dan Hanzus

Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

VIKINGS AT BENGALS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

    Vikings' form in the previous five games: W-L-W-T-L.

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

BRONCOS AT TEXANS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

Could fans be witnessing the end of the Matt Schaub era in Houston?

TITANS AT JAGUARS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling

Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler

COLTS AT CHIEFS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

 This is a potential wild-card game preview.

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

BROWNS AT JETS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Marc Sessler

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling

BUCCANEERS AT RAMS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Only drama remaining for Bucs is the job status of Greg Schiano.

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

COWBOYS AT REDSKINS (Sun., 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

 Sad to say, but currently the Redskins are a bigger dumpster fire than the Cowboys.

GIANTS AT LIONS (Sun., 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Speaking of dumpster fires ...

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

CARDINALS AT SEAHAWKS (Sun., 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Cardinals' mad dash toward the playoffs likely will bonk in Seattle.

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

PATRIOTS AT RAVENS (Sun., 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Gregg Rosenthal

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

STEELERS AT PACKERS (Sun., 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal

Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

RAIDERS AT CHARGERS (Sun., 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Raiders now have 11 consecutive seasons without a winning record. That seems like a lot.

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

BEARS AT EAGLES (Sun., 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling

Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler

FALCONS AT 49ERS (Mon., 8:40 p.m. ET, ESPN)

True or false: This is a rematch of last year's NFC Championship Game.

Dan Hanzus, Kevin Patra, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling

Week 15 record

Chris Wesseling: 10-6
Gregg Rosenthal: 9-7
Dan Hanzus: 8-8
Kevin Patra: 8-8
Marc Sessler: 6-10

Season record

Gregg Rosenthal: 151-72
Chris Wesseling: 146-77
Kevin Patra: 142-81
Dan Hanzus: 136-87
Marc Sessler: 131-92

First-place finishes

Chris Wesseling: 6
Kevin Patra: 5
Gregg Rosenthal: 5
Marc Sessler: 3
Dan Hanzus: 1

Last-place finishes

Marc Sessler: 6
Dan Hanzus: 3
Kevin Patra: 4
Gregg Rosenthal: 2
Chris Wesseling: 2

Hero picks*

Gregg Rosenthal: 10
Dan Hanzus: 5
Marc Sessler: 5
Kevin Patra: 3
Chris Wesseling: 3

* Only person to pick a game right.

