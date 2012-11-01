Picking NFL's Week 9 winners

I can't believe I'm writing this thing again.
A 7-7 record isn't good enough in the NFL, and it's certainly not good enough when picking against my Around The League colleagues. A need a big showing to get back in this, and hopefully it happens this week.
Gregg Rosenthal is the leader as we hit the season's midway point, with Marc Sessler and Kareem Copeland just three games back. At this stage, I only claim picks dominance over Rhino.
So yes, The Champion of the Underdog® has hit some turbulence. But remember, last year's New York Giants were 7-7, too.
On to the picks ...
-- Dan Hanzus