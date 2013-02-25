Pick Six: Reasons to root for Geno Smith

Published: Feb 25, 2013 at 09:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Geno Smith was widely considered the top quarterback prospect in the 2013 NFL Draft prior to the NFL Scouting Combine. And Smith only strengthened his position with a solid performance.

So one lucky franchise is going to get its quarterback of the future. And if you are a fan of one of those quarterback-starved teams and skeptical on if you should want Smith to go to your team, allow me to offer up six reasons why you should want to root for him.

And without further ado ...



  • No nickname

Steve Mariucci's first question to Smith was "do you have a nickname?" And Smith said yes, "it's Geno. That's it."

And you know what, it's nice to have a player entering the draft without a prepackaged nickname and marketing campaign. He's just a guy who wants to play football.

   </div>

*

Follows Kobe Bryant on Twitter

You can tell a lot about a person just based on the people they follow on Twitter. So when a quick review of Smith's list revealed Kobe Bryant, a small part of me rejoiced. Of course, he also follows LeBron James, so I had to move this down the list a little bit.

   </div>

*

Accuracy

One of the most amazing things about Smith's senior season at West Virginia was his lack of interceptions. Smith opened the season with 24 touchdowns and no interceptions in the first six games. And even then, he threw just six over the course of the 2012 season. Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks tossed 21 picks last year. 

   </div>

*

The Arts

Smith was labeled as gifted as a young child and "was taught an advanced curriculum emphasizing creativity and the arts," according to this article in the New York Times.

Smith wrote poetry, painted, acted and even participated in chess tournaments. The latter is a handy skill to have when trying to match wits with defensive coordinators.

   </div>

*

Wears No. 12

Maybe this is a touch superficial, but there's something aesthetically pleasing about a quarterback in the No. 12. To current guys like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, to historically great QBs like Randall Cunningham, Roger Staubach, Terry Bradshaw, Kenny Stabler and Joe Namath, the No. 12 is the quarterback number to wear. 

   </div>

*

His competitive nature

We got a glimpse of it when he joined us on NFL.com Live Super Bowl XLVII and got another inside look here. Smith won't back down from being a No. 1 quarterback. He's ready to embrace a spot as the leader of a team. And given the dire needs of some teams, this is something to be celebrated.

   </div>

Talk about it via Twitter or via Facebook Also be sure to catch the latest on the Dave Dameshek Football Program.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

People you will meet at a Super Bowl party

The Super Bowl party can be the highlight of any season. Just don't let these six people ruin it for you. Our Adam Rank takes a look.
news

Pick Six: Top undrafted player performances

Ahead of Tuesday night's episode of "Undrafted" at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network, Adam Rank looks back at the six greatest performances by undrafted players in NFL history.
news

Best ways to determine your NFL Fantasy draft order

Drawing a name out of a hat is so primitive. Adam Rank and some NFL.com readers get creative to find ways to determine your draft order.
news

Pick Six: Top Super Bowl rematches

With the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat locking up once again in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals, Adam Rank tries to put the six Super Bowl rematches in NFL history in some sort of order.
news

Pick 6: Best Johnny Manziel pop culture moments

Johnny Manziel dominated his pro day. Adam Rank will miss his on-field brilliance -- and his off-the-field antics even more. Check out Johnny Football's top pop culture moments at Texas A&M.
news

Pick Six: 49ers vs Packers best games

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will meet during Wild Card Weekend for the fourth time since the start of the 2012. Adam Rank takes a look at the six best games in this historical rivalry.
news

Best ways to determine your fantasy draft order

Tired of drawing names out of a hat? Our Adam Rank lists six creative ways to determine your NFL Fantasy League draft order.
news

Pick Six: Pro Football Hall of Fame snubs

After walking around the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Adam Rank comes up with his list of six guys, including Terrell Davis, who should be enshrined in Canton.
news

Pick Six: NFLers in Major League Baseball

We're counting down the six best NFL players who played Major League Baseball. And this list will be counted on their baseball accomplishments.
news

Are Cruz and Nicks the best receiving tandem?

Victory Cruz is signed and delivered to the Giants. Do he and Hakeem Nicks provide the best receiving tandem in the league?
news

Why Calvin Johnson is the best player in the NFL

NFL Network will reveal the No. 1 player in its "Top 100 Players of 2013" list on Thursday. Our Adam Rank makes the case on why that player should be Calvin Johnson.
news

Best NFL postseason games of the last decade

On the heels of a thrilling NBA Finals Game 6 on Tuesday night, Adam Rank takes an in-depth look at the six best NFL postseason games of the past decade.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW