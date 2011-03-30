Pick Six: NFL endorsements we'd like to see

Published: Mar 30, 2011 at 07:52 AM

Dhani Jones wants to be the voice of the Aflac duck. Get in line pal. You and Weird Al Yankovic will have to fight that one out. But NFL players have had a long history of endorsing products from Joe Namath hocking pantyhose and Peyton Manning pushing, well, just about everything.

With that in mind, we came up with the top six NFL endorsements we would like to see.

Also considered: Brett Keisel for Norelco, Julius Peppers for Chili's and Ndamukong Suh for Jacoby & Meyers (yep, that's a bad pun).

And without further ado ...

6. Andre Johnson for Allstate insurance
For years, Allstate has told drivers that you are in good hands. Well, who has better hands than Johnson? And if this doesn't work, he can team up with Calvin Johnson for Johnson & Johnson.

5. Darrelle Revis as the Maytag repairman
For years the Maytag repairman sat in lonely isolation because the products never broke down (not to mention an unfortunate cameo appearance on "Diff'rent Strokes"). Well who in the NFL is more lonely than Revis who sits sequestered on Revis Island?

4. Carson Palmer for Charles Schwab
If you are creeped out by these half animated/half human cartoons by the retirement service, you are not alone. And you can totally picture Palmer as a creepy cartoon saying, "I was talking to my broker last year and I never thought about retirement … until we signed Terrell Owens. Then I said, we need to make a retirement plan now."

3. Rex Ryan for Foot Locker
This would be perfect because Ryan is trying to lose weight, so he is taking up jogging. Why, what were you thinking?

2. Jared Allen for Napa Auto Parts
If there was ever a person born to sing the Napa "Know How" song, it was Allen. Sing it with me.

A Brett Favre pick, I can't help ya
AD fumble, I don't know what to tell ya
I may not have played in a Super Bowl game, but when it comes to auto parts, there's only one name

Napa know-how
Napa know how
Na-na-na-Napa know how!

Catchy, right?

1. Dez Bryant for Jared
Seriously, he should have gone to Jared.

As always, don't let me have all of the fun, what would you like to see?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

People you will meet at a Super Bowl party

The Super Bowl party can be the highlight of any season. Just don't let these six people ruin it for you. Our Adam Rank takes a look.

news

Pick Six: Top undrafted player performances

Ahead of Tuesday night's episode of "Undrafted" at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network, Adam Rank looks back at the six greatest performances by undrafted players in NFL history.

news

Best ways to determine your NFL Fantasy draft order

Drawing a name out of a hat is so primitive. Adam Rank and some NFL.com readers get creative to find ways to determine your draft order.

news

Pick Six: Top Super Bowl rematches

With the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat locking up once again in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals, Adam Rank tries to put the six Super Bowl rematches in NFL history in some sort of order.

news

Pick 6: Best Johnny Manziel pop culture moments

Johnny Manziel dominated his pro day. Adam Rank will miss his on-field brilliance -- and his off-the-field antics even more. Check out Johnny Football's top pop culture moments at Texas A&M.

news

Pick Six: 49ers vs Packers best games

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will meet during Wild Card Weekend for the fourth time since the start of the 2012. Adam Rank takes a look at the six best games in this historical rivalry.

news

Best ways to determine your fantasy draft order

Tired of drawing names out of a hat? Our Adam Rank lists six creative ways to determine your NFL Fantasy League draft order.

news

Pick Six: Pro Football Hall of Fame snubs

After walking around the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Adam Rank comes up with his list of six guys, including Terrell Davis, who should be enshrined in Canton.

news

Pick Six: NFLers in Major League Baseball

We're counting down the six best NFL players who played Major League Baseball. And this list will be counted on their baseball accomplishments.

news

Are Cruz and Nicks the best receiving tandem?

Victory Cruz is signed and delivered to the Giants. Do he and Hakeem Nicks provide the best receiving tandem in the league?

news

Why Calvin Johnson is the best player in the NFL

NFL Network will reveal the No. 1 player in its "Top 100 Players of 2013" list on Thursday. Our Adam Rank makes the case on why that player should be Calvin Johnson.

news

Best NFL postseason games of the last decade

On the heels of a thrilling NBA Finals Game 6 on Tuesday night, Adam Rank takes an in-depth look at the six best NFL postseason games of the past decade.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More