Philip Wheeler raves over Miami Dolphins' fast offense

"We have a fast offense, man," linebacker Philip Wheeler told fans in a season ticket holder conference call Wednesday, via The Palm Beach Post. "We have playmakers at receiver. Any one of those guys can break it open at any time. We have a young quarterback (Ryan Tannehill), but he's out there playing like a veteran. We have a big offensive line and we can run the power game, spread them out. We can do whatever. Our tight end, we've got some of the best tight ends in the game."