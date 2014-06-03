Philip Rivers: 'Sky is still the limit' for Ladarius Green

"The sky is still the limit for him," quarterback Philip Rivers recently said, per U-T San Diego. "I think he's still figuring out how good he can be ... and he wants to be really good. That's the first thing. You have to have desire and ability. He has both. He is going to continue to improve. He's a guy like many we've had around here. He's, 'Just tell me what to do. I want to do it exactly how you want (me) to do it.' That's why he'll continue to develop."