Philip Rivers: 'Sky is still the limit' for Ladarius Green

Published: Jun 03, 2014 at 02:53 AM
Kevin Patra

Ladarius Green spent the past two NFL seasons bulking up to fit his 6-foot-6 frame and developing into a potential breakout candidate.

In a thin San Diego Chargers receiving group, Green began to show dynamic ability down the stretch of the 2013 season.

During the regular season, just two of Green's 17 catches went for under 10 yards, as he averaged 22.1 yards per haul. He added three touchdowns of 60, 30 and 22 yards -- all after Week 12.

"The sky is still the limit for him," quarterback Philip Rivers recently said, per U-T San Diego. "I think he's still figuring out how good he can be ... and he wants to be really good. That's the first thing. You have to have desire and ability. He has both. He is going to continue to improve. He's a guy like many we've had around here. He's, 'Just tell me what to do. I want to do it exactly how you want (me) to do it.' That's why he'll continue to develop."

Green turned 24 last Thursday. Up to 250 pounds, with dynamic speed, he could be a game-changer in the Chargers' passing game.

With little depth on the outside behind second-year standout Keenan Allen and Malcom Floyd (returning from a season-ending neck injury), the Chargers could use Green as a "move" tight end. We should see a lot of dual tight end sets with both Green and veteran Antonio Gates on the field, giving Rivers the run-pass option.

Green is one of the 25 players to make Around The League's "Making The Leap" series, which begins to roll out next week.

One man is almost as high on Green as Rivers:

*The latest "Around The League Podcast" picks their favorites for Comeback Player of the Year and takes listener calls. *

