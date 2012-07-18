Around the League

Philip Rivers must develop rapport with Chargers WRs

Published: Jul 18, 2012 at 04:51 PM

"NFL Total Access" concluded its "32 teams in 32 days" series on Wednesday. We decided to score some brownie points by writing an accompanying post each night. We end by studying one goal the San Diego Chargers need to accomplish before Week 1.

Philip Rivers must find groove with new targets

Batman needs Robin to get the job done in Gotham City, just as a top quarterback needs a trusted wide receiver to rule in the NFL.

(OK, OK, the Batman analogy is a tad weak considering Christopher's Nolan's brooding "Dark Knight" doesn't rely on, well, anyone. But just play along.)

For his entire run as a starting quarterback, Philip Rivers has had the benefit of Vincent Jackson on the outside. The two paired to create one of the top QB-WR tandems in football.

But that was then and this is now. Jackson took the money and ran to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leaving Batman to find a new Robin. A call-in guest Wednesday on "NFL Total Access," Rivers was asked how badly he'll miss Jackson.

"These questions are always hard to answer. You miss Vincent Jackson, I wish we never had to lose any of the big free agents that we lost," said Rivers, set to begin his seventh season as starter. "But at the same time, I'm excited about who we gained in return. And getting Eddie Royal, getting Robert Meachem, those are guys that can make plays and do some different things."

Rivers has a point. After all, San Diego Chargers general manager A.J. Smith didn't exactly leave his franchise quarterback high and dry. Royal is just 25 and not too far removed from his 91-catch debut as a rookie with the Denver Broncos in 2008. Meachem was a deep threat for Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints, but showed Norv Turner in OTAs he has the versatility to be a complete receiver.

Rivers will use camp and the preseason as a chance to develop a rapport with his new guys. Royal and Meachem might not be the name-brand that Jackson is, but Rivers has the ability to turn good receivers into great ones.

