Philip Rivers, Mike Vick fall in 'Top 100'

Rivers, 30, looked like a top-four quarterback heading into last season. But guys like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning don't go into slumps for half a season like Rivers did last year. It was a season in San Diego that begged for Rivers to carry the rest of the team. The AFC West was there for the taking. He threw 15 touchdowns to 18 interceptions in the season's first 10 weeks before looking like Rivers again down the stretch.