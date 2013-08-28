Philip Rivers doesn't believe he needs to be fixed

He knows a lot of people now view him as damaged goods. A once-great quarterback now mortal and turnover-ridden. A link to the San Diego Chargers' past, but not necessarily their future.
Rapoport: Charged by change
Those who believe Rivers can bounce back in 2013 point to a better-suited scheme under coach Mike McCoy and coordinator Ken Whisenhunt that favors quick passing and high-percentage throws. This is the type of strategizing that can "fix" Philip Rivers.
And that's what annoys the veteran.
"The thing that's gotten to me this offseason is, 'Who's going to fix Philip?' " Rivers said, via the Los Angeles Times. "That phrase, I almost laugh it off. That drives me nuts, really.
"There's no question I'm responsible for some of the plays and some of the games we haven't won. I'm not going to shy away from that," he added. "But we can go sit in there and watch a lot of tape from last year, and I'll ask you, 'What do you want to fix?' It's just about eliminating some of the bad plays."
Rivers no longer possesses the arm to thrive in a downfield attack, something the decision-makers were smart enough to get away from. It's a "fix" to us, and one that might help Rivers regain some of his lost luster.