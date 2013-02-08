Philadelphia Eagles' Trent Cole reportedly has surgery

Trent Cole underwent surgery on his hand this week to correct an issue that has bothered the Philadelphia Eagles defensive end for more than a year, a source informed of the procedure told USA Today.
The Eagles have yet to announce the procedure. The source said the operation "wasn't major," but could keep Cole out for part of the spring. Almost all offseason surgeries are floated as "minor" adjustments, so it remains to be seen what impact this will have on the 30-year-old's participation in team activities.
Cole -- largely because of the $5.1 million he's guaranteed in 2013 -- remains a key chess piece of the Eagles' defense after signing a six-year, $59.3 million contract last March. He struggled in 2012, generating just three quarterback sacks on a defense which melted down entirely, but 1½ of those takedowns were triggered after the Eagles ditched Jim Washburn's Wide-9 scheme.
New defensive coordinator Billy Davis brings a 3-4 approach that will ask Cole to play a different role, but no matter what the alignment, Cole needs his hands in top shape to rush the passer.