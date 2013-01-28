Philadelphia Eagles taking time with Michael Vick

In other words, it's worth the price tag to perform the proper due diligence on the quarterback situation as opposed to rushing to judgment. Once the Eagles pick up the option, Vick likely will be asked to take a pay cut on the remaining $13.5 million salary. If Vick balks -- or if Kelly decides to go in a different direction at quarterback -- the Eagles could wind up shopping the 32-year-old once the league year begins March 13.