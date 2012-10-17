Philadelphia Eagles reportedly eye Chris Williams

Free agent Chris Williams will visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday, proving that offensive linemen have nine lives in this league.
The Chicago Tribune reported that Andy Reid and Co. will welcome Williams less than 24 hours after the Bears terminated his contract. The Eagles want to improve an offensive line that has struggled to cohere since left tackle Jason Peters and center Jason Kelce went down with injuries.
"Now, I will get an opportunity to go play somewhere, and I'm excited about that," Williams told the newspaper Tuesday. "The Bears are a good team, they will do well, and I will miss the guys. It sucks being released and that type of thing. But sitting on the bench here for the whole year wasn't going to help me in free agency. Now, I'll get a chance somewhere else."
Williams struggled in stints at left tackle and left guard with the Bears over four-plus seasons. His 38 starts were laced with inconsistency and nagging injuries, but we've already seen embattled linemen benefit from a new start. Wayne Hunter was Public Enemy No. 1 with the New York Jets, but his play since being traded to the St. Louis Rams has improved.
Williams floundered under the pressure of being Chicago's first-round draft pick in 2008. If the Eagles like what they see, that past is largely forgotten. If they don't, Williams is sure to latch on with another team before the season ends.