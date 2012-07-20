Philadelphia Eagles, Peyton Manning head preseason questions

"Welcome to the latest episode of Mark and Timmy Time, here on NFL Network. I'm your host, Rich Eisen. We had no idea this show would be the highest-rated summer program since the debut of American Idol, but what we have here is a true phenomenon. As always, we're being carried live across the globe, and even on Armed Forces Radio. Our formula is the same: For the first 10 minutes, you'll see quarterback-only highlights from today's New York Jets practice, with both Mark Sanchez and Tim Tebow miked up. Our analysts will break down who had the better overall day, and then we'll show you what their Jets teammates said after practice about them. So far, Tebow leads Sanchez, having gotten the better of him during three out of the five full team practices the Jets have had so far. However, Sanchez has the slight advantage in 7-on-7 drills. We'll end the show with a few minutes of film time, where you'll get to see both players in a classroom setting. So far, this portion has been about even, in terms of general knowledge and adjustments. Get ready, Team Sanchez and Team Tebow -- the fun starts now!" Does that answer this question? I feel I might have been a little too vague ...