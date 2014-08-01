Philadelphia Eagles' LeSean McCoy: 'I own Dallas'

Philadelphia doesn't play Dallas until Thanksgiving afternoon, but Eagles running back LeSean McCoy has already sent a strongly worded message to the Cowboys:
It's not McCoy's first shot at the 'Boys, who he labeled the "Cowgirls" before last year's regular-season finale, won by the Eagles 24-22 en route to Philly's first NFC East title since 2010.
McCoy rumbled for 131 yards on 27 carries in that game after squeezing out just 55 yards against Dallas in October.
It's early to start calling out opponents, but McCoy sees what we see: A Cowboys defense that lacks any scent of a pass rush inside a shaky front seven stripped of Sean Lee, DeMarcus Ware and Jason Hatcher.
McCoy won't be the only one to feast on the Dallas D come September.
