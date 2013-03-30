Philadelphia Eagles land 6-foot-7 WR Ifeanyi Momah

We still don't know what coach Chip Kelly's offense will look like next season, but the Philadelphia Eagles are getting bigger at wide receiver.
A pair of recent additions -- Arrelious Benn from earlier this month and Ifeanyi Momah on Saturday -- give the Eagles two taller wideouts. Benn, who flamed out with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is 6-foot-2, and Momah is an outrageous 6-foot-7 and recently clocked a 4.4-second 40-yard dash.
The Eagles announced they agreed to terms on a three-year deal with Momah, who spent all of last season recovering from a knee injury suffered at Boston College as a senior in 2011. He's a long shot to make the roster -- so is Benn -- but Kelly is adding bodies to a receiver group long led by 5-foot-10 DeSean Jackson and 6-foot Jeremy Maclin.
Height doesn't make one a red-zone threat, but taller receivers give quarterbacks options in a league trending toward bigger, more physical corners. The Eagles aren't the only team mining for larger wideouts. It's possible neither of these guys stick, but the Eagles are making an early effort to restock the position.