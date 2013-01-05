Philadelphia Eagles interested in Bengals' Jay Gruden

The Philadelphia Eagles have requested permission to interview Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Jay Gruden for their head-coaching vacancy, a source with knowledge of Gruden's situation told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport on Saturday. That permission has not yet been given.
Gruden has led the Bengals' offense for two years and is credited for the development of quarterback Andy Dalton and wide receiver A.J. Green. Despite a lack of big-name players outside of those two, the Bengals ranked 12th in the NFL in scoring offense and have made the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1981 and '82.
The Eagles were scheduled to meet with Oregon coach Chip Kelly on Saturday and Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy on Sunday. There were plans to talk with Atlanta Falcons special teams coach Keith Armstrong and defensive coordinator Mike Nolan on Wednesday.