Philadelphia Eagles have a lot of confidence in Nick Foles

"No doubt, [Pederson] was talking to the team," Lurie said. "We've got a great group of guys, a great locker room culture. They are in a great position, 11-2. They love Carson and they love Nick and now we just going to have to do it with Nick. We see him every day in practice and we've got a very special player in Carson. Now we have to do with a guy that we have a lot of confidence in in Nick."