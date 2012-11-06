Philadelphia Eagles extended GM's contract in June

The Philadelphia Eagles appear bound for offseason changes, but the future of at least one high-ranking official appears secure.
Lombardi: No confidence in Philly
The Eagles extended general manager Howie Roseman's contract for at least four years when Joe Banner stepped down as team president in June, team sources familiar with the deal told NFL.com and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer first reported, through a team source, that Roseman received a multiyear extension of four to five years.
There are problems in Philadelphia, but it appears Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie doesn't blame Roseman for the team's troubles in recent years. Lurie praised Roseman after last season as "one of the brightest young guys in the league." The Eagles are 21-19 since Roseman became the NFL's youngest GM in 2010.
Roseman's perceived security inside the organization doesn't extend to coach Andy Reid. Despite serving as the NFL's longest-tenured coach, Reid is no sure bet to return in 2013. If Roseman sticks, he might wind up choosing Reid's successor, according to the Inquirer.
Let's remember this: Roseman inked his deal long before the Eagles embarked on this disaster of a season. Lurie won't allow this team to wander into next season minus alterations. Time is running out for everyone involved to prove they're up to the task at hand. Nothing is for sure in Philadelphia.