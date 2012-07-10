Philadelphia Eagles extend training camp lease at Lehigh

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles will continue using Lehigh University for training camp through 2013.
The team announced on Tuesday it extended its deal with the school for one more year. The Eagles have been training at Lehigh every summer since 1996.
"Lehigh University has been an incredible partner of ours, and we couldn't be more excited about returning for an 18th training camp in 2013," Eagles president Don Smolenski said. "They provide us with first-class accommodations year in and year out -- not only for the players, coaches and staff, but also for the thousands of fans who attend the practices every day."
